Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $15.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,054.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,914. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,787.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,650.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $2,116.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 price objective (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,089.57.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

