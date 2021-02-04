Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2022 earnings at $15.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $16.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $18.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $70.26 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,025.36.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,058.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $2,106.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,781.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,646.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,463,950,000 after buying an additional 119,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,772,374,000 after buying an additional 59,412 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after buying an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,670,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,927,657,000 after buying an additional 88,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,084,000 after buying an additional 11,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

