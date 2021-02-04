AlphaMark Advisors LLC Buys 21,150 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,150 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,319,205. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.91. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

