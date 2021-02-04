AlphaMark Advisors LLC Buys 23,874 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS) by 74.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,874 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned 1.12% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,013,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period.

EEMS stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.48. 5,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,324. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $55.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.54.

