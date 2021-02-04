AlphaMark Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 65.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126,039 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FITB. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FITB has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

NASDAQ FITB traded up $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $32.21. 181,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,259,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.31. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

