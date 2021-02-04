AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) by 83.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,214 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 226.5% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 26,087 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,178,000. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of EPRF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.18. The stock had a trading volume of 68,265 shares. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.37.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.