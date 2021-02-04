AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $6.64 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 72.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

NYSEARCA SPSB remained flat at $$31.37 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,092. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.38. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $31.44.

