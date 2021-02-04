AlphaMark Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 4.7% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $12,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. St. Louis Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 37,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.57. The stock had a trading volume of 27,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,618. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $145.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.23.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

