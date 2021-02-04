AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 6,891 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,891 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 16,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,913,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,552,000 after acquiring an additional 139,609 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 153,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,076.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $1,096,320.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,126 shares of company stock valued at $8,510,513 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.35. The stock had a trading volume of 10,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,693. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.57. The company has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on WM. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

