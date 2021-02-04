AlphaMark Advisors LLC Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 652 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 34,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG stock traded down $15.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,054.17. 62,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,914. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $2,116.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,787.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1,650.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,879.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,929 shares of company stock worth $5,288,619. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,089.57.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.