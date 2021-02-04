Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE PINE opened at $15.85 on Thursday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PINE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

