Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Buys 5,038 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 531.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 330.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 7.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $129.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $63.41 and a 52-week high of $139.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

