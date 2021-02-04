Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 236.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,705 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $36.07 on Thursday. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.61. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.89, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.82 million. Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

Several research firms have commented on COLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, Director James R. Heistand bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,319. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,826.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

