Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 77.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $112.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.57. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on WM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. CIBC upped their price target on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $120,437.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at $268,747.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,126 shares of company stock worth $8,510,513 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

