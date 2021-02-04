Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Lowers Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,296 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in M&T Bank by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 0.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 425,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 225.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research cut M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.85.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $137.38 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $174.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.02 and its 200 day moving average is $114.07. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

