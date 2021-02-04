Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Reduces Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 5,441.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 443,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,671,000 after acquiring an additional 435,300 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth $38,782,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 186.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 443,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,728,000 after purchasing an additional 288,888 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 297,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,066,000 after buying an additional 200,839 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,211,000 after buying an additional 133,800 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.82.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $166.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.16. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $76.96 and a one year high of $167.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

