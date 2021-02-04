Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $10.00 Per Share

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali expects that the e-commerce giant will earn $10.00 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2021 earnings at $8.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $12.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $13.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $44.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $230.10 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMZN. China Renaissance Securities raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,895.35.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,312.53 on Thursday. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,212.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,186.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.00, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,801,154,000 after purchasing an additional 88,098 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,331,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,230,099,000 after purchasing an additional 56,392 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,628 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

