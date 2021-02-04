Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,339 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 7.4% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,895.35.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,312.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,212.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,186.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total transaction of $3,737,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,821,158.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,344 shares of company stock worth $22,959,628. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

