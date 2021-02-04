AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Down 21%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s share price was down 21% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.09. Approximately 150,860,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 257,802,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.95.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.48.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.95) by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $2,780,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $534,740,177.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,360,619 shares of company stock valued at $558,087,119. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 242,612 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 532.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth $88,000. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

