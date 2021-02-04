Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMCR. Zacks Investment Research cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America cut Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.09.

Get Amcor alerts:

AMCR stock opened at $11.01 on Thursday. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.