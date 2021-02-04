Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Increases Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Amdocs has increased its dividend payment by 48.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $74.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.08. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $77.44. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on DOX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Amdocs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

