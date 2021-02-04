Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (AA4.L) (LON:AA4) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.73

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (AA4.L) (LON:AA4)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.73 and traded as low as $31.01. Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (AA4.L) shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 34,414 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 32.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 33.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (AA4.L)’s previous dividend of $1.15.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

