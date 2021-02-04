Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO George P. Sakellaris Sells 4,202 Shares

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 4,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $264,053.68.

NYSE AMRC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $64.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.93.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $282.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.86 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Ameresco by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMRC. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

