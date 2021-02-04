American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,304 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of American Campus Communities worth $12,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACC. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the third quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 281.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in American Campus Communities by 52.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

ACC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.64. 16,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,424. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $49.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.55, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 27th. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

