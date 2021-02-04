American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Announces Earnings Results

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13), RTT News reports. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 27.88% and a negative net margin of 25.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Shares of American Superconductor stock traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.44. The company had a trading volume of 20,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,886. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.01 million, a P/E ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average of $17.01.

AMSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital upped their target price on American Superconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on American Superconductor from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Superconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,094 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $691,339.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,573 shares in the company, valued at $6,434,936.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

