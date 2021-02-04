American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Shares Down 15%

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) shares were down 15% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.32 and last traded at $23.15. Approximately 1,178,770 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 542,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.22.

Several research firms have commented on AMSC. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on American Superconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average is $17.10. The company has a market cap of $639.01 million, a PE ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 1.26.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $691,339.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,573 shares in the company, valued at $6,434,936.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 293.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. 48.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

