American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,538 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.05% of American Tower worth $51,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 6.3% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in American Tower by 4.9% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.1% during the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, TRH Financial LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.73.

AMT traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $232.77. 63,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.96. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $103.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.