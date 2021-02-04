American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.88

Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.88 and traded as high as $17.27. American Vanguard shares last traded at $17.11, with a volume of 63,917 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average of $14.88. The stock has a market cap of $518.23 million, a PE ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.35.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $117.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.10 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 2.40%. Equities analysts expect that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

In other American Vanguard news, SVP Scott Hendrix sold 5,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $82,773.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,209.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johann Venter sold 2,440 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $38,332.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,050.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 189.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Vanguard in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in American Vanguard during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in American Vanguard during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

