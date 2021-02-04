American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $8,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 1,683.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 377,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,638,000 after buying an additional 355,977 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.6% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 31,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 12.6% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.71.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.94%.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.85.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

