America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,802 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.46% of America’s Car-Mart worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.37. 616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,203. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.25 and a 200 day moving average of $102.28. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.70. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $223.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.77 million. As a group, analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens upped their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. America’s Car-Mart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

In other news, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.20, for a total value of $159,300.00. Also, Director William H. Henderson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

