Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 1,473.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,977,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,724,432 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.94% of Americold Realty Trust worth $148,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 493,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,626 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 114,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

NYSE COLD opened at $36.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.61. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.89, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

In other news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 918 shares in the company, valued at $30,826.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Heistand purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,319. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

