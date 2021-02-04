Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $9,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $267,856.58. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total transaction of $59,228.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,925.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,449 shares of company stock valued at $17,100,939. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock opened at $201.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

