AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.18-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.26. AMETEK also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.97-1.02 EPS.

NYSE AME opened at $116.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $125.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.92 and its 200 day moving average is $108.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AMETEK from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.27.

In other AMETEK news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total value of $9,775,468.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,601,047.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $350,250.00. Insiders sold a total of 166,344 shares of company stock worth $19,650,260 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

