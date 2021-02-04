AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) issued an update on its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.18-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.26. AMETEK also updated its Q1 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 0.97-1.02 EPS.
NYSE AME opened at $116.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $125.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.92 and its 200 day moving average is $108.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
AME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AMETEK from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.27.
About AMETEK
AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.
See Also: Market Timing
Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.