AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.18 to $4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.27. AMETEK also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.18-4.30 EPS.

AME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMETEK from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.27.

AMETEK stock opened at $116.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $125.81.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total value of $9,775,468.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,601,047.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $204,125.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,586,326.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,344 shares of company stock worth $19,650,260 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

