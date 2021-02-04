AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.97-1.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. AMETEK also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.18-4.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AME. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMETEK from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.27.

NYSE:AME opened at $116.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $125.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88.

In other AMETEK news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $737,132.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 18,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.60, for a total transaction of $2,165,517.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,136,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 166,344 shares of company stock valued at $19,650,260 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

