AMG National Trust Bank Sells 40,564 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,564 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 235,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 52,466 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 48,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in AT&T by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 165,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financialcorp IN grew its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 21,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

T stock opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $203.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day moving average is $28.98. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $38.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

