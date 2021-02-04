Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Lifted by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,944 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 3.8% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $18,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.79.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $236.31. 17,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.06. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $137.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.