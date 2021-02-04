AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Bought by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 35,522 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 41.4% in the third quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 78,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 23,010 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 65.9% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,414,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,715,000 after acquiring an additional 562,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMN traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,730. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.40. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $89.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $551.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.44 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $55,041.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,146.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $1,060,788.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,206 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

