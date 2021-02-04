AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 260.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,528 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.07% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 8,593 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $587,159.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,768,057.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,882 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $1,060,788.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,206 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $73.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $551.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

