AMO Coin (AMO) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 4th. One AMO Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. AMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $8.51 million and approximately $343,927.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00067094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.12 or 0.01289177 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00053653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005778 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,147.60 or 0.05766524 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00042118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00017528 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00020719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About AMO Coin

AMO Coin (CRYPTO:AMO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 18,435,450,915 coins. AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

AMO Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

