Amoveo (VEO) Market Capitalization Hits $3.70 Million

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded up 130.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Amoveo coin can currently be purchased for about $54.35 or 0.00145766 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Amoveo has traded 191.1% higher against the dollar. Amoveo has a total market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $6,156.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Amoveo alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Amoveo

Amoveo (CRYPTO:VEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The official website for Amoveo is amoveo.io . The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amoveo (VEO) is a highly scalable proof-of-work blockchain driven by its community and aimed for prediction markets, investment and insurance contracts, and various derivatives, such as stable coins. It uses a modified SHA256 algorithm for mining. The coin can be mined using GPUs, not Bitcoin ASICs. There is no maximum limit amount for VEO coins. “

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amoveo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amoveo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amoveo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amoveo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.