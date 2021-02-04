Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Short Interest Update

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,056,200 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 2,716,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30,562.0 days.

AMFPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Amplifon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amplifon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amplifon in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMFPF opened at $38.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.18. Amplifon has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average of $33.74.

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

