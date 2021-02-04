Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.71 Million

Brokerages forecast that Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) will report sales of $59.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Amplify Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.30 million. Amplify Energy reported sales of $77.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amplify Energy will report full year sales of $205.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $199.30 million to $212.16 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $221.46 million, with estimates ranging from $210.40 million to $232.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amplify Energy.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $52.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.20 million. Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 202.58%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMPY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other Amplify Energy news, Director Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 38,887 shares of Amplify Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $42,775.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,419,658 shares of company stock worth $10,205,874. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPY. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Amplify Energy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 304,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 47,552 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 111.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 269,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 142,045 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,179,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amplify Energy stock opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79. Amplify Energy has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17.

Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

