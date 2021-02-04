Amryt Pharma plc (AMYT.L) (LON:AMYT) Trading 0.5% Higher

Amryt Pharma plc (AMYT.L) (LON:AMYT)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 213.90 ($2.79) and last traded at GBX 206 ($2.69). Approximately 41,514 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 51,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205 ($2.68).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma plc (AMYT.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

The stock has a market cap of £368.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 195.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 194.08.

Amryt Pharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's commercial products include Myalept/Myalepta, used as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and Lojuxta/Juxtapid, a prescription medicine used along with diet and other lipid-lowering treatments, including low-density lipoprotein (LDL) apheresis in adults with homozygous familial hypercholesterolaemia.

