ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AMS in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

AMS stock opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90. AMS has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $23.75.

ams AG provides sensor solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It offers 3D, audio, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building.

