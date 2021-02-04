Amtech Systems (ASYS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Amtech Systems to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. On average, analysts expect Amtech Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amtech Systems stock opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $110.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 10.24. Amtech Systems has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $7.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average of $5.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

In other Amtech Systems news, Director Robert F. King sold 30,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $207,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at $83,814. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

