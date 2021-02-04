Analysts Anticipate Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.38 Million

Equities analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) will announce $2.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.30 million. Arcturus Therapeutics reported sales of $2.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $9.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.61 million to $10.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $110.26 million, with estimates ranging from $6.60 million to $277.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARCT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $81.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.66. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $129.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $46,675,592.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,557,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,944,407.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,923,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

