Analysts Anticipate AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) to Post -$0.86 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) will announce earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.79). AVROBIO posted earnings per share of ($0.72) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full year earnings of ($3.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.63) to ($3.37). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to ($3.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AVROBIO.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.20).

AVRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AVROBIO by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 30,252 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AVROBIO by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in AVROBIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,238,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,634,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,455,000 after purchasing an additional 647,699 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39. AVROBIO has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $29.32.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

