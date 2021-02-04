Analysts Anticipate Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to Announce $0.83 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.86. Campbell Soup posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,227,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,928,000 after acquiring an additional 919,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Campbell Soup by 8.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,913,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,508,000 after buying an additional 732,451 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Campbell Soup by 12.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,068,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,053,000 after buying an additional 222,515 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Campbell Soup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,498,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,459,000 after buying an additional 9,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Campbell Soup by 14.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,334,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,550,000 after buying an additional 166,826 shares during the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CPB traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $46.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,041,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,584. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average is $48.50. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $57.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

