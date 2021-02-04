Analysts Anticipate Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to Announce $0.83 EPS

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.86. Campbell Soup posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,227,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,928,000 after acquiring an additional 919,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Campbell Soup by 8.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,913,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,508,000 after buying an additional 732,451 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Campbell Soup by 12.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,068,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,053,000 after buying an additional 222,515 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Campbell Soup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,498,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,459,000 after buying an additional 9,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Campbell Soup by 14.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,334,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,550,000 after buying an additional 166,826 shares during the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CPB traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $46.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,041,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,584. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average is $48.50. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $57.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Campbell Soup (CPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.