Analysts Anticipate Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Federal Signal posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.
On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Federal Signal.
FSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.
Shares of FSS stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.08. 2,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,331. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11.
Federal Signal Company Profile
Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.
